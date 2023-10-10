NFL fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 6
Keep your eyes peeled on the waiver wire and prioritize adding these players in Week 6, who are rostered in under 50 percent of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.
By Lior Lampert
Fantasy football TE waiver pickups, Week 6
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans (36 percent rostered)
After signing a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the Texans this offseason, Dalton Schultz was expected to operate as rookie signal-caller CJ Stroud’s security blanket in the middle of the field. With Stroud showing he’s more NFL-ready than anticipated, Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik has opened up the playbook and allowed Stroud to be the point guard of the offense. With that, Stroud has been fearlessly targeting his underrated receiver group consisting of third-year breakout Nico Collins, rookie Tank Dell, and veteran Robert Woods.
It took a few weeks, but Schultz is starting to heat up and establish a connection with Stroud. Schultz has scored a touchdown in consecutive weeks while recording at least 42 yards in each of those games. In the Texans’ Week 5 loss to the Falcons, Schultz hauled in seven of his 10 targets for 65 yards and a touchdown. Schultz led the Texans in targets against the Falcons and figures to be an important part of the offense moving forward as a big-bodied receiver in the red zone.
Chiefs superstar tight end reportedly suffered a low ankle in their Week 5 victory against the Vikings. While he was able to return and finish the game, the Chiefs have a short turnaround as they are set to face the Broncos on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. There is always the possibility that the pain/swelling feels worse after the adrenaline wears off. Kelce’s practice reps are assuredly going to be monitored ahead of Thursday Night’s game and with the Chiefs being double-digit favorites against the Broncos, it would not be shocking to see the team err on the side of caution with the bigger picture in mind.
For any manager in need of tight end help, Schultz needs to be rostered.
Tyler Conklin, New York Jets (6 percent rostered)
Tyler Conklin has quietly been one of the more consistent tight end options in the NFL through the first five weeks. Despite sharing snaps with C.J. Uzomah, Conklin has earned five or more targets in each of the Jets’ last four games, recording no less than 50 yards in three of those four games. While his touchdown equity leaves much to be desired (one red zone target through five weeks)
Conklin has been a reliable option for quarterback Zach Wilson in the middle of the field and now enters Week 6 with a great matchup against an Eagles defense that has struggled to defend the tight end position. The Eagles have allowed the third-most fantasy points to the tight end position on a per-game basis through the first four weeks of the season (Week 5 results stats not yet recorded).
In a game where the Jets are 6.5-point underdogs against the Eagles, the Jets are expected to be facing a negative game script, which should create additional opportunities for Conklin in what is an advantageous matchup. Conklin should rank as a borderline TE1 for Week 6 and makes for a worthy pickup given the current state of the tight end position.