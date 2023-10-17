NFL fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 7
Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us and bye weeks are beginning to come into play in the fantasy football realm. With six teams on bye, be sure to be active on the waiver wire if you are a manager who rosters players on any of these teams.
By Lior Lampert
Fantasy Football WR waiver wire pickups, Week 6
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks (48 percent rostered):
Slowly but surely, the Jaxon Smith-Njigba hype train is beginning to pick up steam. Per Fantasy Data, we are continuing to see JSN’s average depth of target (aDOT) increase on a per-week basis. In Week 6, JSN logged a season-high 52 snaps and in turn, had his best receiving output of the season (four receptions for 48 yards). While the season may not have started out how fantasy managers expected for Smith-Njigba, things are trending in the right direction.
Alex Johnson of Yards Per Fantasy pointed out that JSN ran as many routes as both Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf in the Seahawks’ Week 6 loss. Smith-Njigba’s early-season usage (or lack thereof) can partially be attributed to the injuries the Seahawks have had on the offensive line. The Seahawks have been missing both of their starting tackles (Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas) as well as guard Damien Lewis. The offensive line struggles have forced the Seahawks to play more 12-personnel in the early portion of the season, relying on tight ends to provide additional blocking.
It is not a coincidence that Smith-Njigba saw his highest snap count and route participation in the same game Cross returned to action. JSN still isn’t a viable fantasy starter at the moment, but he is someone who needs to be stashed on fantasy benches in every league.
Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders (35 percent rostered):
In a receiving room including Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel has emerged as the most consistent option of the bunch. Samuel has had a nose for the end zone, scoring a touchdown in each of the Commanders’ last three games. During that stretch, Samuel is averaging 16.96 PPR fantasy points per game.
Samuel has earned at least seven targets in two of the last three games and recorded no less than 42 yards in all three games. He and quarterback Sam Howell seem to be establishing a nice connection. Additionally, Samuel has received a rushing attempt in four of the six games he’s played this season, implying that offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is finding creative ways to get his dynamic playmaking wide receiver the ball with space to operate.
Up next for Samuel and the Commanders is an inviting matchup against a helpless Giants defense. As previously mentioned in Howell’s section of this writing, the Giants defense has struggled to contain opponents all season. Samuel will have a great opportunity to extend his touchdown streak in Week 7 and has shown enough to be rostered in more than 35 percent of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.