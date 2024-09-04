NFL Films legend adds more fuel to Derek Carr’s hot seat with Saints
The New Orleans Saints are one of the most interesting teams in the league when it comes to potential. For the past few years, the Saints have had the roster talent to make a serious run in the NFC Conference Playoffs but they haven't been able to put it together. Even with some limitations in the coaching staff and some position units, the Saints could be one of the sneakiest teams this 2024 NFL season.
If there is one player who Saints fans are more pessimistic than optimistic about for this upcoming season, it would be 33-year-old quarterback Derek Carr. In his first season with the Saints, Carr had some good, but not great moments. There are concerns he is too cautious with the offense and lacks the intensity to get the ball to their electrifying playmakers — running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Chris Olave.
Some of those same critics of Carr are more positive about the potential of a fifth-round pick in rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler.
This NFL season could bring the change of direction many Saints fans have wanted from the franchise for a while — a young franchise quarterback. It wouldn't be entirely shocking if Rattler eventually replaced Carr.
Derek Carr failing to make an impression as Saints franchise quarterback
Carr had a rough nine years with the Raiders to start his career. He was selected to four Pro Bowls. and threw for 35,222 yards and 217 touchdowns but his record was just 63-79 as the starting quarterback.
Carr got his chance to make an impact with a new team last season in New Orleans. He was 9-8 as a starter while also accounting for 3,878 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions. He has shown he is a good game manager but the Saints need more from a quarterback who will be getting paid $80 million in the next two seasons.
Could Spencer Rattler be the answer for the Saints?
Before the rise of Caleb Williams, Spencer Rattler was in the discussion for the Heisman Trophy and as a future first-round pick. Rattler had a strong redshirt freshman season in 2020, but would eventually lose his starting job to Williams the following year not long into the season.
Rattler would rebound in the last two seasons at South Carolina but wasn’t the same elite player in 2020. As a result, Rattler fell to the fifth round; 150th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Saints.
This preseason Rattler showed flashes of the potential from his early days at Oklahoma. He led the Saints to their only preseason win with a game-winning drive on the road against the Arizona Cardinals. In the Saints’ final preseason game, he was 7-of-13 for 105 yards and a passer rating of 106.2 with several receivers dropping passes, and almost helped the Saints steal another win.
Rattler is behind Carr and backup Jake Haener, who struggled at times in the preseason but he has a lot of potential for a player drafted in the fifth round. He could be a viable option if the Saints try out a new signal-caller this season.