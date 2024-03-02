NFL franchise all-time power rankings: Which organization comes out on top?
With more than 100 years of history as an organized football league, the NFL has grown into a powerhouse in sports. However, there are some franchises with more staying power than others. Which one is the top all-time franchise?
By Nick Villano
The NFL is the most dominant sport in the world. The Super Bowl is the most-watched TV event every single year. Of the 10 most watched events in the history of U.S. television, nine are Super Bowls (the other one is the Apollo 11 Moon Landing). The NFL continues to be the most talked about sport, it's literally saved television networks, and the amount of focus this sport gets is beyond what anyone could consider.
While the NFL itself is a powerhouse, the 32 franchises that make up this league are just as important. The star made of navy blue will always be associated with the Dallas Cowboys. A simple cheese head will have people in Spain and Brazil Googling Green Bay, Wisconsin. When people hear about a "Flying Elvis," they aren't considering sequenced jackets and Blue Suede Shoes, they think of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick lifting the Lombardi Trophy.
How do you come up with the greatest franchise in the history of the NFL? We've come up with a very delicate formula. Super Bowls are the most important element, but regular-season wins matter as well. It doesn't matter the era, as long as this team is a winner. A consistent winner across generations will go a long. Franchise popularity matters, as well. Name value impacts power rankings, and this list is no different. Now, let's jump right into it.
32. Houston Texans
This one hurts, but it's the obvious choice for last on the list. The Houston Texans haven't had time to really prove themselves as a franchise compared to the other franchises on this list. The Texans are the newest franchise, joining the NFL in 2002. Over the first nine seasons, they were close to a laughing stock. Most of the players they got in the expansion draft fell flat. David Carr, their first-ever draft pick, never got off the ground. They missed the playoffs over those first nine seasons.
Things started to turn around when Matt Schaub joined the franchise from the Atlanta Falcons. He came in and made them something. He even led the league in passing one season. In 2011, Schaub led the Texans to their first playoff stint, and he even won a game, beating the Bengals 31-10. They lost to the Ravens in the Divisional Round, but that Wild Card win was enough to lift a franchise.
Since then, the Texans have been up and down. They've had superstar players like JJ Watt, Andre Johnson, and DeAndre Hopkins. Some seasons, they are playoff contenders. Other seasons, they fall off a cliff. Right now, the Texans look to have a wonderful future under DeMeco Ryans and CJ Stroud. However, we can't rank this list based on future considerations. The Texans haven't made the AFC Championship yet, the only team to never play for a chance to make the Super Bowl. That's why they are at the bottom of this list.