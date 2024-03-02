NFL franchise all-time power rankings: Which organization comes out on top?
With more than 100 years of history as an organized football league, the NFL has grown into a powerhouse in sports. However, there are some franchises with more staying power than others. Which one is the top all-time franchise?
By Nick Villano
19. Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills made four straight Super Bowls. That’s an insane stat that we don’t talk about much because they lost each of those games. Jim Kelly would be in the conversation for greatest quarterback of all time if he just won two of those games. The consistency to keep winning your conference despite everyone trying to chop off your head. Of course, the Bills are known for losing in the most brutal way possible. If it’s not wide right, it’s the Music City Miracle. If it’s not that, it’s Patrick Mahomes with 13 seconds. The worst of all might be Joe Ferguson’s ankle.
Through the years, the Bills have been mostly competitive. Their really poor run against Tom Brady aside, this is a franchise that stakes claim to the 1964 and 1965 AFL Championships. They do have a losing record overall, which is why they find themselves here on the list.
There has been a laundry list of stars to play in Buffalo. Many were hesitant to go there at first, as Jim Kelly famously admitted he wanted to stay in the USFL so he didn’t have to move to the cold. However, these players embraced this fanbase and the city. That includes players like Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed, and Bruce Smith.
Things are better now. Josh Allen has the Bills winning four straight AFC East titles. While there are still playoff disappointments, the Bills are building stars and creating a new legacy. This is a team that continues to seem on the cusp of something special. Hopefully, we will finally see the Lombardi Trophy come to Buffalo.