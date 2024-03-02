NFL franchise all-time power rankings: Which organization comes out on top?
With more than 100 years of history as an organized football league, the NFL has grown into a powerhouse in sports. However, there are some franchises with more staying power than others. Which one is the top all-time franchise?
By Nick Villano
17. Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks are another team that’s been around .500 when looking at their historical win-loss record. They’ve had many good seasons and quite a few bad ones. However, they’ve never completely bottomed out. They are one of two teams that have never had the number-one overall pick.
The legacy of the Seahawks is hard to quantify. They are a franchise that’s been associated with winning under Pete Carroll, but they still only have one Super Bowl. That Super Bowl came from one of the most dominant teams and championship games in recent memory. The Seahawks went into Super Bowl XLVIII ready to take on Peyton Manning at the peak of his powers, and they beat the Broncos 43-8. They went right back to the Super Bowl the next season, but that didn’t work out so well as Russell Wilson threw an interception with a chance to win the game.
Wilson, Marshawn Lynch, the Legion of Boom, and that mid-2000s Seahawks team dominate the legacy of this franchise. That’s not all that this team has been. Shaun Alexander was a league MVP, and one of the last running backs to win the award after scoring 28 total touchdowns in 2005. Cortez Kennedy won the Defensive Player of the Year in 1992. Steve Largent was one of the best receivers of his era. They even had Matt Hasselbeck take them to a Super Bowl (along with Alexander) in 2006.
The Seahawks have been an incredibly success franchise in the regular season. They’ve been especially good in recent times. They’ve only missed the playoffs five times since 2002. It’s an underrated franchise on this list, but it’s hard to put them ahead of anyone we haven’t already named.