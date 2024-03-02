NFL franchise all-time power rankings: Which organization comes out on top?
With more than 100 years of history as an organized football league, the NFL has grown into a powerhouse in sports. However, there are some franchises with more staying power than others. Which one is the top all-time franchise?
By Nick Villano
15. Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles-St. Louis-Los Angeles Rams have a shorter legacy than some on this list, but it’s a strong legacy nonetheless. Ironically, they started as the Cleveland Rams in 1936 before moving to LA in the 40s. Their championship aspirations began there, where they won the NFL Championship in their final year in Cleveland, and Bob Waterfield won league MVP. Once they moved to LA, they made it to four championship games and won one, giving them two championships at the time of the AFL-NFL merger.
The Rams were up and down in the 50s and 60s until Deacon Jones came and dominated the league on the defensive side of the field. He helped them make the playoffs in 1967 and 1969 despite playing in the same division as the dominant Colts. They could have made it in 1968, but they were knocked out by the lost-down game. They then became a constant contender in the 1970s, but they never actually won a Super Bowl.
Fast forward a few decades, and you have the Mike Martz Greatest Show on Turf. After years of contention, he was finally able to lift the Lombardi Trophy with a Rams team and fanbase desperate for it. Kurt Warner, Torry Holt, Isaac Bruce, and Marshall Faulk created this quartet of power. They were unstoppable, and a timely tackle against Kevin Dyson led to a championship.
There were some seasons to forget after that. The Rams started the Brady legacy in 2001 when they lost to him in his first Super Bowl. They went back to the Super Bowl more than 15 years later, this time with Jared Goff, but still playing against Tom Brady. It was a defensive struggle, and the Rams only scored three points in the loss. This eventually led to a trade for Matthew Stafford who not only won them the Super Bowl, but he did it in Los Angeles making them just the second team ever to win a Super Bowl in their own stadium (of course, Tom Brady was first).