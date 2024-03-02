NFL franchise all-time power rankings: Which organization comes out on top?
With more than 100 years of history as an organized football league, the NFL has grown into a powerhouse in sports. However, there are some franchises with more staying power than others. Which one is the top all-time franchise?
By Nick Villano
31. Arizona Cardinals
Unlike the Texans, the Arizona Cardinals have had plenty of opportunities to succeed. The Cards are tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second-worst winning percentage in NFL history. The Cardinals have played almost 1,000 more games in their history than the Jaguars. They've been around since 1920, and yet, they have nothing to show for it. There are no Super Bowl championships in Arizona. They do have two NFL Championships. One was back in 1925 when they were the Chicago Cardinals and another came in 1947, more than 40 years before they would move to their current home state of Arizona.
The Cardinals history is bleak. They have exactly one conference championship. Kurt Warner and Larry Fitzgerald carried their team in 2008 to a Super Bowl loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a wonderful run for the franchise, but it was all for nothing.
Since moving to St. Louis in 1960, the Cardinals made the playoffs just nine times. A team should be able to accidentally make the playoffs more often than nine times in 60+ years. The Cardinals are still in a bad way, and their 10th playoff appearance isn't coming anytime soon.
There have been plenty of players in Arizona, but there are so many more busts than stars. For every Kurt Warner, there's a Matt Leinart. For every Larry Fitzgerald, there's a David Boston. Even when they've hit on some of their picks, they let them go and become stars elsewhere (Simeon Rice, Haason Reddick, and Joe Namath come to mind). This franchise is just trying to avoid the gutter.