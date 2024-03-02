NFL franchise all-time power rankings: Which organization comes out on top?
With more than 100 years of history as an organized football league, the NFL has grown into a powerhouse in sports. However, there are some franchises with more staying power than others. Which one is the top all-time franchise?
By Nick Villano
13. Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders have a complicated legacy due to its former moniker. Most are very much on board with moving on from that and going forward as the Commanders. It was an argument for decades, but it was finally resolved in 2021.
Washington’s legacy on the field is not so complicated. Despite playing in a division with three teams ahead of them on this list, this is a team that’s a three-time Super Bowl Champion. They are the first with that many titles on this list. That’s because, despite the three championships, the Washington franchise still has a losing record over its history.
From 1946 to 1970, the Washington Football Team missed the playoffs every single season. That’s an incredible stretch of futility. This was largely due to ownership’s push against integration, as the franchise refused to employ black players. They finally integrated in 1962 when they chose Heisman Trophy-winning running back Ernie Davis first overall. They were the last team to integrate.
It was a great era for Washington fans when they won three titles in a 10-year span (1982, 1987, 1991). Doug Williams became the first black starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl. There was a ton of good for Washington here. Then, there’s the Dan Snyder era that started in 1999. He was the worst owner in the league, and he might be the worst owner in sports until a sale last year. Now, the Washington Commanders look to build a new era under owner Josh Harris, who owns the NBA’s 76ers and the NHL’s Devils.