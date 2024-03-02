NFL franchise all-time power rankings: Which organization comes out on top?
With more than 100 years of history as an organized football league, the NFL has grown into a powerhouse in sports. However, there are some franchises with more staying power than others. Which one is the top all-time franchise?
By Nick Villano
10. Baltimore Ravens
We’ve made it to the top ten, and this is where the franchises are iconic. The Baltimore Ravens are at the bottom of the top 10 only because they are the newest team on the list and lack the history of every other team here. There is no iconic team of the 70s and 80s because they literally didn’t exist. Maybe we could have given them the Cleveland Browns history pre-2000, but that wouldn’t make much sense since the literal Cleveland Browns exist.
The Ravens have been successful since the jump, as in when they jumped from Cleveland to Baltimore. It’s ironic since Baltimore lost its franchise in the middle of the night when the Colts moved to Indianapolis. Now, they take a franchise from another city, but that’s beyond the point. The Ravens started off quite mediocre, producing losing seasons in its first three years. Then, something clicked, and one of the greatest defenses ever produced the greatest shutdown we’ve ever seen.
The 2000 Ravens allowed 10.3 points per game and led the league with 49 takeaways. The mixture coming from Ray Lewis, Rod Woodson, Jamie Sharper, and Tony Siragusa just worked in the best possible way. They dominated the season.
Twelve years later, the Ravens did it again. Joe Flacco went Super Sayain during the playoffs, putting together one of the best and most surprising playoff performances ever. He carried an aging Ravens roster to the promised land. With two Super Bowls under their belts, the Ravens are looking to continue their positive progression. They were just the number-one seed in the AFC, and they have the third-best winning percentage of every franchise. This is a franchise any new franchise should want to emulate.