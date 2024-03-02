NFL franchise all-time power rankings: Which organization comes out on top?
With more than 100 years of history as an organized football league, the NFL has grown into a powerhouse in sports. However, there are some franchises with more staying power than others. Which one is the top all-time franchise?
By Nick Villano
9. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos have moved on this list six or seven times, as it’s hard to settle on where they should be. They had two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game. John Elway played his entire career in Denver after he forced his way out of Indianapolis. Of course, that career seemed to be years of karma, as he had playoff failure after playoff failure. They went to three Super Bowls in four years starting in 1986. They lost all three.
Then, in 1998, the Broncos finally won the big one. With an amazing matchup with Brett Favre, Elway pulled through in a big way (as did Terrell Davis who had three rushing touchdowns including the game-winner) to win the Big Game. They made it back-to-back champs the next year when they easily dispatched the Falcons.
Once Elway retired, the Broncos had spurts of success but nothing sustainable. Brian Griese did his best to take over, but he was also trying to live up to his father’s legacy. It was too much. Then there was Jake Plummer, followed by Jay Cutler. Kyle Orton was fine, and Tim Tebow was a marvel. All these players were fine, but they were nothing like Elway.
The Broncos made the big boy move, signing Peyton Manning in 2012. They took a chance on a superstar coming off a neck injury, and it worked out in the best possible way. Manning brought the Broncos to two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl 50 on the back of Von Miller. Manning retired that offseason, and the Broncos haven’t made the playoffs since. Now, Sean Payton is in town looking to quickly move on from the Russell Wilson disaster. Can they bring winning back to the Mile High City?