NFL franchise all-time power rankings: Which organization comes out on top?
With more than 100 years of history as an organized football league, the NFL has grown into a powerhouse in sports. However, there are some franchises with more staying power than others. Which one is the top all-time franchise?
By Nick Villano
7. Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders are an iconic franchise. When you think of the amazing combination of silver and black, the first thing that comes to mind is the now Las Vegas Raiders. This was the “cool” franchise, along with the Portland Trail Blazers or a New York Yankees hat (just the hat). The Raiders appear in rap songs and in movies. Many want to join Raider Nation, and its fanbase is as passionate as any in the league despite moving so often.
Now in Las Vegas, the Raiders are looking to build their legacy beyond the on-field success. Sure, winning would be great, but the Raiders made the top 10 on popularity. Their existence started in 1960 in the AFL, but they were one of the more successful teams post-merger. They won the AFC West in six of the first seven seasons post-merger. In that seventh year, they beat the Vikings in the Super Bowl. You probably remember that team from the John Madden picture of him raised over the heads of his team.
The Raiders would win another Super Bowl under the tutelage of Tom Flores just two years after Madden retired from coaching. It was a banner run for the Raiders, but they never saw that type of success on the field again. Still, this team has this amazing legacy that’s worthy of a top-10 finish. For all the JaMarcus Russell and Henry Ruggs picks, there is Ice Cube who gives them brand awareness wherever he goes.