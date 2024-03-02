NFL franchise all-time power rankings: Which organization comes out on top?
With more than 100 years of history as an organized football league, the NFL has grown into a powerhouse in sports. However, there are some franchises with more staying power than others. Which one is the top all-time franchise?
By Nick Villano
6. Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs before Patrick Mahomes would be somewhere near where the New York Jets are. Before Mahomes, the Chiefs had only won Super Bowl IV in a major upset of the Minnesota Vikings. They had greatness in Len Dawson, but they wasted the end of Joe Montana. Alex Smith had this second career in KC, but he was really the prequel to Mahomes. There was so much “decent but not great” in KC outside of that great Super IV experience.
Honestly, there’s no reason to talk about the legacy before Mahomes. It’s been six seasons and it’s already one of the best stretches of success ever. In six seasons as the starter, Mahomes has three Super Bowl championships. He was the MVP in every one of those Super Bowls. He’s been the best quarterback in the league that entire time, winning the MVP in his first season as a starter. To this day, even with a wide receiving core that is best described as below average, he can beat every great team in his way.
Mahomes brought the Chiefs to new heights. If he spends his entire career in Kansas City, or at least the next 10 years, he could drive the Chiefs up this list. Just look at what Tom Brady did for the New England Patriots. They were downtrodden in the 20th century. Now, they are considered one of the best franchises ever. Mahomes having three Super Bowls in his first six seasons puts his Chiefs just two Super Bowls behind the Patriots and Steelers for most all time.