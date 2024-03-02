NFL franchise all-time power rankings: Which organization comes out on top?
With more than 100 years of history as an organized football league, the NFL has grown into a powerhouse in sports. However, there are some franchises with more staying power than others. Which one is the top all-time franchise?
By Nick Villano
1. Dallas Cowboys
We already hear the booing, but the Dallas Cowboys are the top franchise in the Power Rankings when looking at it from an all-time view. First, we’ll talk about relevance. There is no franchise that comes close to the brand value and impact of the Cowboys. They have the most fans by far. They sell the most merchandise when a star grows. People either love the Cowboys or absolutely hate the Cowboys. Nobody has no feelings toward the Cowboys.
It came from a history of success. After going winless in their first season ever, the Cowboys started winning at an incredible clip. No team in league history has won as often as the Cowboys. They have the best winning percentage of all time (.576). Sure, the Packers technically have more wins, but that’s because they joined the league in the 1920s. The Cowboys joined in 1960 and still made themselves the most relevant North American franchise in the world short of the New York Yankees.
The Cowboys made it to the first-ever Super Bowl, losing to the Packers. From then until 1983, they made the playoffs in every season except one. No other team has had that kind of relevance for such a long period of time, and they added a Super Bowl championship in the 1971 season. They would continue to win in different eras, winning Super Bowl XII riding Tony Dorsett and Randy White, then putting together a dynasty in the 90s on the backs of Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, and Emmitt Smith.
Today, many love rooting for the Cowboys to lose. They will see them at the top spot and bring up that they haven’t won a Super Bowl since the release of the Nintendo 64. Yet, they are still incredibly relevant. They’ve been a threat for most of that run. It’s going to be hard to knock them from the top spot just because of what they’ve done over 60+ years.