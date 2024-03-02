NFL franchise all-time power rankings: Which organization comes out on top?
With more than 100 years of history as an organized football league, the NFL has grown into a powerhouse in sports. However, there are some franchises with more staying power than others. Which one is the top all-time franchise?
By Nick Villano
29. Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals have had ownership issues for years. Paul Brown was unceremoniously pushed out from Cleveland after trading for running back Ernie Davis, who eventually passed away from cancer. So, he took a nothing vice president job until an opportunity opened up to control the newly created Cincinnati Bengals. He was the head coach, GM, and part owner. While Brown was able to bring the Bengals to the playoffs a few times, he was never able to win a playoff game and finally retired in 1975.
After that, the Bengals had some success here and there. They’ve been to the Super Bowl three times with three different star quarterbacks. Ken Anderson took them once, Boomer Esiason took them in 1988 (and won the Bengals second MVP for his efforts), and Joe Burrow most recently came within three points of a championship two years ago.
Despite the disappointment in the biggest game in sports, the Bengals have had just as many disappointments throughout the regular season and playoffs. The Bengals went from 1990 to 2021 without winning a playoff game. There were adults who had seen zero playoff wins from their favorite team.
The hope is the dark days are over. Despite a season below expectations in 2023, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase give this team hope. Burrow is the last player to beat Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs. In a few years, the Bengals are going to rocket up the ranks.