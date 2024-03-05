NFL franchise tag deadline tracker: Every player to receive a tag in 2024
The NFL franchise tag deadline arrived on Tuesday, March 5, at 4:00 p.m. ET. Here are all of the players who received a tag from their respective teams.
By Scott Rogust
The 2024 league year officially kicks off on March 13 at 4:00 p.m. ET, which just so happens to be the official time that players can sign their contracts. Before that, on March 11 at noon, the free agency negotiation window opens up. For teams in danger of losing their top player to free agency, they have the option to place a tag on them.
By Tuesday, March 5 at 4:00 p.m. ET, NFL teams can place a tag on an impending free agent, whether that's the non-exclusive franchise, exclusive franchise, or a transition tag.
The non-exclusive franchise tag will pay an average of the top five players at their position over the past five years, or 120-percent of their previous salary, but it allows players to speak with other teams.
The exclusive franchise tag, however, prevents the player from negotiating with other teams, and the player is paid average of the top five players at their position for the current year. So, it's more expensive.
Finally, the transition tag would pay the player an average of the top 10 players at their position. But teams would be able to refuse to match an offer from another team, but receive no draft compensation.
With that, you are probably wondering if your favorite team placed a tag on a top impending free agent. Well, we have you covered.
Below is impending free agent that received a tag from their respective team. The type of tag they received will be placed in parentheses.
Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals (Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag)
The first player to receive the non-exclusive franchise tag this offseason was Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. With this, Higgins is set to be paid $21.8 million for the 2024 season by the Bengals.
Considering that Higgins was one of the top wide receivers available in free agency, it's not a shock that the Bengals franchise tagged him. But now, it remains to be seen if a team would be willing to give up draft capital to the Bengals, or if the team would even explore moving him.
Josh Allen, LB, Jaguars (Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag)
The Jacksonville Jaguars ensured their top pass rusher would remain on the team in 2024 by placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on him. Allen will now earn $24 million for the upcoming season
Now, the Jaguars will try to get a long-term deal done with Allen to make sure they keep him in Duval County for the majority of his career.
Brian Burns, LB, Panthers (Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag)
One of Josh Allen's classmates, Brian Burns was also set to hit free agency this year. This past weekend, reports indicated that the Carolina Panthers cut off long-term contract negotiations with Burns.
On Tuesday, the Panthers placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Burns. Like Allen, he will make $24 million for the upcoming season. But now, the question remains is if the Panthers will keep Burns, or if they will explore a sign-and-trade deal with another team.
Jaylon Johnson, CB, Bears (Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag)
The Chicago Bears have a big offseason ahead of them, where they will make a decision on whether to move forward with Justin Fields at quarterback, or draft Caleb Williams with the first-overall pick. The team has a ton of cap space to improve the roster, and they used it to prevent one of their top players on defense from hitting the open market.
Jaylon Johnson was given the non-exclusive franchise tag by the Bears and is now set to $19.8 million for the 2024 season. But, Bears general manager Ryan Poles expressed confidence at the NFL Combine that they can get a long-term deal done with Johnson, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Michael Pittman, WR, Colts (Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag)
Another wide receiver is off the market, as the Indianapolis Colts ensured that Anthony Richardson's top target wasn't going anywhere. The Colts placed the non-exclusive tag on on Michael Pittman Jr., and will earn $21.8 million.
It appears that the Colts and Pittman are working towards reaching an agreement on a long-term contract. The two sides will have until July to work things out.
L'Jarius Sneed, CB, Chiefs (Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag)
Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs placed the franchise tag on star defensive tackle Chris Jones. That won't be the case this offseason. Instead, the Chiefs tagged another top player on their defense -- cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.
The Chiefs placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Sneed, paying him $19.8 million. However, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs communicated with Sneed that they are open to consummating a trade if need be.
Justin Madubuike, DT, Ravens (Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag)
The Baltimore Ravens fell short of their Super Bowl goal despite finishing the regular season with the best record. Now, the Ravens have plenty of top players hitting the open market. Well, they prevented one from becoming a free agent.
Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike was given the non-exclusive franchise tag and will earn $22.1 million in 2024. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta expressed a desire to work on a long-term contract with Madubuike.
Antoine Winfield, S, Buccaneers (Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to keep wide receiver Mike Evans on a two-year contract. They have to work out a deal with quarterback Baker Mayfield, who thrived in his first season with the team. Now, the Buccaneers placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on another impending free agent.
Safety Antoine Winfield will now earn $17.1 million for the 2024 season by the Buccaneers.
Kyle Dugger, S, Patriots (Transition Tag)
The only player to receive the transition tag was New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger. The 2020 second-round pick will have the right to negotiate with teams, technically as a free agent. But if Dugger receives an offer, the Patriots can match.