When does 2024 NFL free agency start? Dates to know
The 2023 NFL regular season may be beginning, but some fans may be looking forward to the next offseason. Here's when free agency begins in 2024.
By Scott Rogust
The 2023 NFL season is finally upon us. The preseason concluded on Aug. 27 and all 32 teams cut down their rosters to 53 players on Aug. 29. The first game of the 2023 regular season will be on Thursday, Sept. 7, when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions.
While the season hasn't begun yet, there are undoubtedly some fans looking ahead to next year. That may be due to their favorite teams not expecting to have a good year and look forward to them adding some of the top free agents in 2024. That, or the fans of the top teams with money to spend to see how they can improve.
For those wondering when NFL free agency starts for the 2024 league year, we have that answer for you.
The first official day of the free agency signing period is on March 13. However, teams and the agents of free agents can begin negotiating contracts on March 11 at noon ET. They can sign their contracts at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 13, per NFL Football Operations.
Another important date to know is the franchise tag deadline. NFL teams will have until 4:00 p.m. ET on March 5 to place the franchise and transition tender on eligible free agents. Once a team places the franchise tag on a player, they will not be able to negotiate with other teams in free agency.
Additionally, NFL teams can begin trading players with one another on March 13 at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Now, let's take a look at the important dates of the 2024 league year:
- March 5: Franchise and transition tender deadline
- March 11-13: NFL free agency negotiation period
- March 13: NFL league year begins/free agent signing period begins/trading period opens up
- March 24-27: NFL Annual League Meetings
- Apr. 1: New head coaches can begin offseason workout programs
- Apr. 15: All returning head coaches can begin offseason workout programs
- Apr. 25-27: NFL Draft, live from Detroit, Mich.
- May 2: Fifth-year option deadline
Which NFL players are free agents in 2024?
As for which players who will be free agents after the 2023 season, here are some of the top options for interested teams.
- DE Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
- DT Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
- WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
- DT Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins
- DE Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers
- QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
- WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- DE Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars
- RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
- RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
- QB Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
- DE Chase Young, Washington Commanders
- RB Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
- WR Odell Beckham Jr., Baltimore Ravens