NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agent the Houston Texans will sign: Chris Jones, DT
The top prize in this free agent class, Chris Jones might start a bidding war among teams that need to upgrade their defensive line. The Chiefs star is a back-to-back first-team All-Pro, but after sitting out the first game of the year due to a contract dispute, will he be willing to come back to Kansas City?
The Chiefs and their winning ways are all Jones has ever known, so even with his previous issues with upper management, it's going to take a lot to pry him away. The Texans are one team that could do it. Houston took a major leap in the first year of the C.J. Stroud and Demeco Ryans era, and they look primed to compete for a long time.
Ryans is one of the most respected defensive minds in the game, which is a must if Jones is going to leave Steve Spagnuolo behind. Will Anderson, Jr. had a great rookie season, too, so the pressure wouldn't all be on Jones to hold things down up front.
Best of all, the Texans have about $66 million in cap space, which makes them one of the few teams that can bestow upon Jones the contract he expects. Houston shocked the world by winning their division this year. With Jones, they could take another leap and become a true contender in the AFC.