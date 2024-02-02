NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agent the Atlanta Falcons will sign: Marquise Brown, WR
It's already been a tumultuous offseason in Atlanta. Arthur Smith was fired after three middling seasons, and an extended flirtation with Bill Belichick was never consummated, as the Falcons instead opted to hire Raheem Morris as their next head coach.
The Falcons have had one of the best running games in the league during Smith's tenure, and with Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, and the No. 4-ranked offensive line in the league according to Pro Football Focus, that should remain a constant. What the Falcons need is help in the passing game.
It's likely that Atlanta pursues a new quarterback this offseason. The Falcons have been cited as a possible Kirk Cousins destination, but coming off his ACL injury, it's more likely that he stays in Minnesota. The Falcons could look to the draft, or look to sign a Ryan Tannehill-type that can more effectively manage the game than either Desmond Ridder or Taylor Heinicke. I think they take a big swing though, pulling off a trade that has been long-rumored and makes too much sense for both parties.
That's right, Justin Fields is coming home. With the Bears holding the No. 1 pick in the draft for the second year in a row, it will be difficult for general manager Ryan Poles to pass up either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, and the Falcons are a perfect trade partner. Fields is from Georgia and began his college career with the Bulldogs before transferring to Ohio State.
Drake London and Kyle Pitts are two players who should benefit from Smith's departure and the addition of a dynamic playmaker like Fields, but the Falcons haven't had a reliable second receiver since Roddy White was operating across from Julio Jones. Marquise Brown would be the perfect complement to London, a speedy deep threat that can take the top off the defense, but still a guy that can operate across the middle of the field.
Brown has a connection with Kyler Murray going back to their days in Oklahoma, but with a first-round receiver likely on the way in Arizona, he suddenly becomes expendable. Atlanta has a young roster, a need for a veteran receiver, and the cap space to comfortably sign Brown to a multi-year deal. The Falcons will swoop in.