NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agent the Miami Dolphins will sign: Christian Wilkins, DT
The Dolphins were known for their high-flying offense this year. Tyreek Hill, Devon Achane, Raheem Mostert, and Jaylen Waddle made up the fastest group of skill players in the league, and they'll all be back in 2024. The main goal for the Dolphins this offseason has to be to lock up their defense.
Vic Fangio is out as defensive coordinator, having left to take the same position with the Eagles, but no matter who the Dolphins hire to take his place, they could use a player like Christian Wilkins. Wilkins is fresh off a career year, doubling his high in sacks and nearly doubling his high in quarterback hits to stamp himself as one of the best defensive linemen in the league. The former Clemson Tiger has not only been extremely productive, he's been super reliable, having played in 81 out of a possible 83 games since he entered the league.
There is one problem: the Dolphins have one of the worst salary cap situations in the league, and it will take a multitude of cuts and contract restructurings to make a new Wilkins deal work. At the same time, Miami can't afford to let a player of his talent leave, so the smart money says they'll find a way to make it work, even if that means applying the franchise tag.