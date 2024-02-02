NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agents the Minnesota Vikings will sign: Kirk Cousins, QB and Danielle Hunter, DE
One of the most interesting subplots of the free agent season is the question of where Kirk Cousins will end up. The Vikings quarterback was once the poster child of average quarterback play, but the truth is that he's been closer to the upper echelon of quarterbacks than people give him credit for.
Cousins was on pace for a career-high in touchdown passes and passing yards before rupturing his Achilles in Week 8, and that's without having the services of all-world receiver Justin Jefferson for every game.
Paradoxically, Cousins' injury might make it more likely he returns to Minnesota, as he's unlikely to be fully ready by Week 1. This would make assimilating into a new team extra difficult, and most teams would shy away from committing a hefty contract to someone coming off a major injury.
The Vikings have seen what it's like without Cousins under center, and the results weren't pretty, as they quickly fell out of the playoff picture with Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullens, and Jaren Hall running the offense.
Look for the Vikings to hedge their bets by drafting a rookie quarterback to groom for the future while bringing Cousins back on a short-term extension.
As for Hunter, he again made his mark, racking up 16.5 sacks and leading the league in tackles for loss. Only 29, he has plenty left in the tank, and it's difficult to envision the Vikings letting him go.
Paying both Cousins and Hunter could make things tricky for Minnesota's front office, but if the team wants to keep pace in the increasingly competitive NFC North, there are no other options.