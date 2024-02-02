NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agent the New England Patriots will sign: Calvin Ridley, WR
If ever there was a team that needed to overhaul its offense this offseason, it's the Patriots. Led by the frequently benched Mac Jones, New England was putrid on that side of the ball last year. Only twice did they manage to score 25 points, which is less than seven teams averaged for the entire season.
The Patriots and new head coach Jerod Mayo will almost certainly draft a quarterback with the third overall pick, and with $70 million in cap space, they can afford to take a few swings in free agency to get their new signal-caller some playmakers.
There's a good chance that Calvin Ridley won't re-sign with the Jaguars, and the Patriots could be there to snatch him up. Ridley had a slightly disappointing year in Jacksonville, but he has the tools to be a team's WR1. Pairing him with a Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels would remake the Patriots offense overnight, and could vault the team back into the playoff picture since the defense is already bordering on elite.
Moving on from arguably the greatest head coach of all time is not usually what one would call a reason for optimism, but with a good draft and the right free-agent signings, the Patriots aren't that far off from getting back in the AFC mix.