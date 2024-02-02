NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agent the New Orleans Saints will sign: Kenny Moore II, CB
The Saints' pass defense took a step back in 2023, falling from the second-ranked unit in the league to #10. An easy schedule that missed most of the league's best quarterbacks (with the only exceptions being C.J. Stroud, Jared Goff, and Matthew Stafford) makes this drop even more egregious.
Improving the defense, or any part of the roster for that matter, is not going to be easy. New Orleans has the worst cap situation in the league and general manager Mickey Loomis will need to make magic happen to add any meaningful pieces.
Top cornerback Marshon Lattimore could be on the move, as a clause in his contract allows the Saints to save money if he is traded before next season. Though he's dealt with injuries the past two years and fallen short of the Pro Bowl level that he reached in four of his first five seasons, Lattimore is still a good corner, and New Orleans will need to add secondary help whether they're able to keep Lattimore or not.
Kenny Moore II had an excellent season for the Colts, and he would be a perfect fit with the Saints. He was one of the top slot corners in coverage this year, an area where the Saints really struggled. If New Orleans can free up enough space, he should be near the top of their wanted list.