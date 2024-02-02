NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agent the New York Giants will sign: Xavier McKinney, S
The Giants were one of the most disappointing teams of the past season. A surprise playoff team in Brian Daboll's first season as head coach, the team regressed greatly, losing as many games by 15 points or more as they won by any number (six).
The Giants' offensive struggles were well-documented. Daniel Jones was ineffective even before tearing his ACL, the offensive line was historically bad in allowing 20 more sacks than the next closest team, and the receiving corps lacked any star power.
New York will definitely be making a run at some of the top available offensive linemen out there, and their desperation could lead to them landing one or two by overpaying. General manager Joe Schoen can't ignore the defense, though.
Starting free safety Xavier McKinney is set to hit the market, and after a breakout campaign, the Giants need to keep him. It won't be easy, though, as McKinney could be set to reset the safety market with a landmark deal.
The G-Men have about $28 million in cap space, a number that has been suppressed by the objectively insane four-year, $160 million Daniel Jones contract from a year ago. That albatross will make it impossible to address all of the team's needs, but franchises tend to keep their own stars when given the choice. McKinney had made his displeasure with now-departed defensive coordinator Wink Martindale known, but a new face in the building could change his tune.