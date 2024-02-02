NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agents the New York Jets will sign: Bryce Huff, Edge and Curtis Samuel, WR
This season was another turturous one for Jets fans. After trading for Aaron Rodgers in the offseason, all the optimism leading into Week 1 was undone in just four plays. Honestly, everything from that point on can be thrown out. Rodgers will be back next year, so we'll finally get to see if he can be the Jets' savior.
The Jets have two main needs: they must improve their putrid offensive line, and they need another wide receiver to pair with Garrett Wilson, because Rodgers' old buddies, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, aren't cutting it.
New York doesn't have the cap space to make a run at someone like Tee Higgins or Calvin Ridley, but there are intriguing receiving options out there that should be more within their budget. Curtis Samuel would be a great fit. He's a guy who has big-play ability downfield, but he can also take a handoff from the backfield or run a jet sweep. He would add a dimension to the Jets' offense that they don't have now.
On defense, the Jets are loaded, and they need to keep that group together. Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams are outstanding, and they deserve all the press they get, but Bryce Huff has quietly become one of the best pass-rushing specialists in the league.
Huff has made it clear that the Jets won't be getting a hometown discount, which could necessitate some cuts and contract restructurings from general manager Joe Douglas. Huff is weak in the run game, but the quality of the pieces around him can compensate for that. With Josh Allen, the Dolphins' elite offense, and a highly-drafted quarterback likely coming to New England, the Jets need every ounce of pass rushing they can get in the AFC East, so re-signing him should be a top priority.