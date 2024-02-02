NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agent the Chicago Bears will sign: Jaylon Johnson, CB
Even after inking defensive end Montez Sweat to a four-year, $98 million contract, the Bears still have the eighth-most cap space in the NFL. It's possible that Chicago looks to free agency to add another pass rusher opposite Sweat, but a smarter use of that money would be to lock up Johnson, who made a compelling case this past season to be called the league's best cornerback.
Chicago has been particularly adroit at identifying and developing defensive backs, having selected Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon, Tyrique Stevenson, and Terell Smith in the last two drafts. This might lead them to balk at meeting Johnson's high asking price, but that would be a mistake.
Johnson himself is a homegrown talent, having been selected by the Bears in 2020, and even though they failed to come to terms on an extension during the season, both he and general manager Ryan Poles have expressed optimism that he will remain in Chicago long-term.
Johnson has become one of the rare cornerbacks that opposing quarterbacks don't even try to throw at anymore, but he still answered questions about his hands by picking off four passes this year. He's also a good tackler in the run game, and as the best player on a defense that looked like one of the league's best in the second half of the season, Chicago can't afford to let him go.