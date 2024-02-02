NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agents the Cincinnati Bengals will sign: DJ Reader, DT and Austin Ekeler, RB
This won't be the last time we cheat and name multiple players for one team, but both of the above players felt worthy of mentioning.
Reader is one of the better defensive tackles in the game, and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anorumo isn't going to allow the front office to let him get away. Cincinnati's defense took a step back this past season, but Reader was one of the bright spots.
The Bengals have over $60 million in cap space, but Ja'Marr Chase's looming extension will force some difficult decisions. Of Cincy's three biggest in-house free agent decisions to make, Reader feels like the one that gets top priority over Tee Higgins and Chidobe Awuzie.
On the offensive side of the ball, Joe Mixon could be on the chopping block thanks to a lack of explosive plays. He also ranks near the bottom of the league in yards after contact, so Cincinnati will probably use the draft, free agency, or both to improve in that area.
Austin Ekeler would be a great fit. His talent for catching the ball out of the backfield would make a great complement to Chase's ability to stretch the field, and between his contract dispute a year ago with Chargers brass and a new coach in charge in Jim Harbaugh, Ekeler doesn't seem all that likely to return to the Bolts. He could make some beautiful music with Joe Burrow.