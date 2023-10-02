Overreaction Monday: 3 'safe' NFL head coaches who should be sitting on a hotter seat
Several NFL head coaches should perhaps be sitting on a much hotter seat than they actually are after the first month of the 2023 NFL season.
By Luke Norris
NFL coaches who should be on hot seat: Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals
Unlike Mike Tomlin and Bill Belichick with their respective organizations, Zac Taylor doesn't have a long history with the Cincinnati Bengals, as this is just his fifth year with the team.
And he's certainly made the most of his tenure. After winning just six games in his first two seasons, Taylor led the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance in more than three decades following the 2021 season and took Cincy back to the AFC Championship Game a season ago.
But success brings pressure and lofty expectations. And the Bengals haven't lived up to them to start this 2023 campaign, losing three of their first four games. The worst of the three defeats occurred Sunday as Taylor & Co. were dominated in every facet of the game in a 27-3 road loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Now, it's true that Joe Burrow, who's obviously the main reason for Cincinnati's success the past two seasons, hasn't been 100% healthy. But Burrow isn't the Bengals' only problem.
Taylor's playcalling has been somewhat suspect, for one, which he at least acknowledged following Sunday's loss. But the defense hasn't been great, either. After ranking fifth in the NFL in points allowed last year, the Bengals are 18th in that department in 2023, giving up 23.5 points per game.
One wouldn't think Taylor will be fired during the season. But that doesn't mean his seat isn't a little warm right now. If the Bengals can't turn things around, it's certainly possible that Taylor could be looking for a new job next year.
If the Eagles can fire Doug Pederson just three years after winning a Super Bowl, Cincinnati could certainly part ways with Zac Taylor two years after losing one.