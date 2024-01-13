NFL injuries today: Latest Eli Apple, Laremy Tunsil, Joel Bitonio and more on Super Wild Card Weekend
Super Wild Card Weekend is here! While every football fan wants the focus of the playoffs to be on the games themselves, every weekend of NFL action is also full of injury news.
On Saturday, the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns kicked off the postseason at NRG Stadium and it didn't take long for some key players to get knocked out of the game.
We're keeping track of all the injury developments from Houston and Kansas City with the Chiefs and Dolphins kicking off in the evening.
Eli Apple injury update: Dolphins CB helped off field
UPDATE: Apple returned to the game in the second quarter.
Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple went down with an injury in the first quarter against the Chiefs. He was replaced by Ethan Bonner, who quickly eased concerns slightly with a nice tackle.
The Dolphins secondary was already thin with cornerback Xavien Howard out injured and Cam Smith a healthy scratch for Super Wild Card Weekend. Safety Jevon Holland is also out injured.
Laremy Tunsil injury update: Texans offensive lineman back in despite knee
The Texans offensive line got a scare in the first half against as Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil went down with a knee injury.
Tunsil was down on the field for a long time after tweaking his knee on an extra point but eventually was able to walk off the field under his own power.
While the lineman was initially listed as questionable to return, he did get back into the game in the second quarter.
Joel Bitonio injury update: Browns offensive lineman questionable with ankle
Shortly after Tunsil suffered his injury, the Browns offensive line took their own hit with left guard Joel Bitonio picking up an ankle injury on a second-quarter run play.
Bitonio had to be helped off the field by trainers and headed straight for the locker room.
The team ruled him questionable and he had not returned to the game midway through the second quarter. Michael Dunn played in his place.
An ankle injury isn't welcome news for a player who had already been on the injury report with oblique and knee injuries.
There was a bit of promising news as the second quarter ticked down though. Bitonio was back on the sideline with heavily taped ankles.
Bitonio returned to the game but it wasn't enough to help the Browns get the win.
Check back for more updates as Super Wild Card Weekend progresses.