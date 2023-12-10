NFL injuries today: Latest on Justin Herbert, Justin Jefferson, more in Week 14
Injuries are part of the NFL experience, but some players seem to have a harder time avoiding them than others.
In Week 14, already-injury-hit players were the biggest storylines of Sunday's action with new or recurring issues popping up.
Let's look at the latest from the NFL injury beat...
NFL injury updates from Week 14
Justin Herbert injury update: Chargers quarterback hurts finger
Justin Herbert was already dealing with a finger fracture earlier this season and now he's missing time again with an apparently similar injury.
While facing the Broncos, the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback had to exit the game ahead of halftime. The team first listed him as questionable with a finger injury, though it is not clear if it is the same digit that was worse for wear. Coming out of halftime, the team downgraded Herbert to out for the rest of the game.
Justin Jefferson injury update: Vikings WR taken to hospital
The Minnesota Vikings have played without star receiver Justin Jefferson for a chunk of this season because of a hamstring injury. In Week 14, he picked up a new concern while taking on the Raiders. A hard hit over the middle of the field knocked Jefferson out of the game.
Jefferson was officially ruled out with a chest injury. The team transported him to a local hospital as a precaution, so his day is definitely done. The next question is whether he will miss even more time.
CJ Stroud injury update: Texans QB in concussion protocol
Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud suffered a scary head injury against the Jets that will put his status in Week 15 in jeopardy.
Stroud was in distress on the field after knocking his head hard on the turf at MetLife Stadium. He was replaced by Davis Mills.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed after the game his quarterback is in concussion protocol.
Nico Collins injury update: Texans WR aggravates calf issue
Stroud wasn't the only Texans star to suffer an injury on Sunday. Wide receiver Nico Collins also left the game with a calf injury.
Initially designated as questionable to return, he was ultimately ruled out for the rest of the outing against the Jets.