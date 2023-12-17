NFL injuries today: Latest on Will Levis, Tyreek Hill, Chris Olave and more in Week 15
Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season is upon us. This is the first of the last four weekends of the campaign before the playoffs. There are 30 teams in playoff contention entering this week, which means that this is must-win territory for some.
What certainly helps is if organizations have their stars and best players on the football field to lead them to victory. For the Sunday slate of the Week 15 schedule, there happen to be a couple of big-name players that have an uncertain status.
Let's look at some of the injury updates and statuses for players like Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, and New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Olave.
Will Levis injury update: Titans QB appears to hurt ankle vs. Texans
Will Levis had a defender fall on his ankle in scary fashion late against the Texans. It initially looked like such a bad injury that the broadcast declined to show a replay.
The good news is the Titans quarterback was able to walk off the field under his own power.
The Titans did not give an update on Levis immediately after the game.
Tyreek Hill injury update: Dolphins WR out vs. Jets
The Miami Dolphins blew a 27-13 lead to the Tennessee Titans in the final four-plus minutes and lost 28-27. The absence of Tyreek Hill played a factor in the loss, and the wideout exited with an ankle injury. Hill is Miami's most explosive player on offense, and they need him for the final stretch of the season because their schedule is tough. That all begins on Sunday when the Dolphins face the New York Jets.
According to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport, Hill is inactive for Week 15, saying that the wide receiver tried to go, but "it wasn't to be."
ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that the Dolphins were allowing Hill to decide whether or not to play on Sunday.
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported on Sunday morning that Hill was expected to test out his injured ankle during pregame workouts. One person inside the Dolphins' building told Wolfe that they were "optimistic that Hill would push to play."
While the Dolphins did have a rather easy outing against the Jets back on Black Friday, that Jets defense is tough. The Dolphins offense will be tested without Hill on Sunday.
Aaron Jones injury update: Packers RB active, but A.J. Dillon out
The Green Bay Packers are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Tommy DeVito-led New York Giants this past Monday. While the team did maintain their hold of the seventh seed in the NFC, there was still a huge field of teams sitting behind them with similar 6-7 records. The Packers are set to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who hold the No. 4 seed as the leaders in the NFC South with a 6-7 record.
It appears that the Packers will get some help on offense to alleviate some of the pressure off quarterback Jordan Love's shoulders.
The Packers made it official, as Jones was active for their game against the Buccaneers. ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that running back Aaron Jones was expected to play in Week 15 for the Packers.
Jones had been sidelined since the team's Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to an MCL sprain.
However, the team was without their primary backup running back, A.J. Dillon, for the game due to a broken thumb, per NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport.
Chris Olave injury update: Saints WR inactive vs. Giants
The New Orleans Saints offense hasn't been clicking like fans and experts had expected it would. On paper, they have so much talent on that side of the line of scrimmage that they should be one of the top teams in the NFC South. Instead, they are 6-7 on the year, with quarterback Derek Carr struggling.
New Orleans looks to stay afloat in the NFC South and Wild Card pictures. Their odds would take a hit if their top wide receiver, Chris Olave, were to miss time. Olave has missed every practice this past week due to an ankle injury. The second-year pass-catcher hasn't been ruled out of a game this season, but that streak is ending.
According to New Orleans.Football's Nick Underhill, Olave has been ruled out for Sunday's game. ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported earlier that the Saints wanted see if Olave was good to play, but a source said there's "doubt" he will be active.
On the year, Olave caught 72-of-116 targets for 918 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games (10 starts).
Brandin Cooks injury update: Cowboys WR will play in huge Week 15 game vs. Bills
The Dallas Cowboys are on a roll, holding a four-game winning streak entering Week 15. They are set to take on a Buffalo Bills team trying to stay afloat in a crowded AFC Wild Card picture. Quarterback Dak Prescott is playing at an NFL MVP-caliber level, but it doesn't hurt to have his full wide receiver corps healthy and cleared.
Brandin Cooks, one of Dallas' big offseason acquisitions, missed practice this past Thursday and Friday due to an illness. That left him with a questionable injury designation.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Cooks is expected to play vs. the Bills. Also cleared is cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who missed every practice due to an illness.
Nico Collins injury update: Texans WR ruled inactive
Week 14 was one to forget for the Houston Texans. Not only did they lose 30-6 to the New York Jets, but they saw quarterback C.J. Stroud leave with a concussion. Another huge injury on offense was to wide receiver Nico Collins, who left the game due to a calf issue.
With the Texans taking on the Tennessee Titans, Collins won't be active, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The team confirmed the news when revealing their inactive players list prior to kickoff.
But, the team will have Noah Brown ready to go, who was dealing with a knee injury.