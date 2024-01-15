NFL Injuries Today: Latest updates on Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Jaire Alexander, more
Stay updated on the latest NFL playoff injury news on Super Wild Card Weekend.
Super Wild Card Weekend in the NFL continues on Sunday with two more hotly contested playoff games.
The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers as well as the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams will all hope to make it through the day with a win and without any major injury issues. But football is a cruel game, so there is always the possibility of someone picking up a knock.
We're keeping track of all the injuries as the NFL playoffs roll on.
Kyren Williams injury update: Rams RB questionable with hand injury
Rams running back Kyren Williams picked up a hand injury against the Lions. The team ruled him "questionable to return" in the fourth quarter.
Matthew Stafford injury update: Rams quarterback hurt on controversial hit
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had to come out of the game after taking a hard hit in the second half against the Lions.
The hit itself was not flagged, though some wondered if it should have been. Whether it was legal or not, it sent the quarterback into the injury tent holding his side.
However, it didn't immediately look like Stafford wouldn't be able to continue. He had his helmet on and was throwing on the sideline shortly after. He led the next drive.
Puka Nacua injury update: Rams WR needed time in medical tent
Puka Nacua has been a star target for Stafford, so it would have been extra terrible to lose him at the same time. He went into the medical tent shortly after Stafford's issue but he was able to continue without issue.
Jaire Alexander injury update: Packers cornerback tweaked injured ankle
Jaire Alexander was already dealing with an ankle injury he picked up in a freak accident during practice leading up to the Cowboys game. He tweaked that ankle and had to head for the sideline.
The official injury update from the Packers listed the cornerback as questionable to return.
The good news is Green Bay held a huge lead over the Cowboys and could certainly afford to protect Alexander by not pressing their luck with that ankle.
He should be focused on making sure he's good to go for the Divisional Round.
Isaiah McDuffie injury update: Packers LB suffered stinger
Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie went down on the same drive as well, also picking up a "questionable" tag from the Packers.
After McDuffie headed for the injury tent it was revealed he suffered a stinger. Fortunately, that doesn't sound like a long term injury. As with Alexander, the sizable lead should keep the pressure off the linebacker to play until next week.
Check back for more injury updates as Super Wild Card Weekend continues.