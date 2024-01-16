NFL Injuries Today: Latest updates on Julio Jones, Joey Porter Jr., Terrel Bernard and more
The final day of Super Wild Card Weekend had two games instead of one because of the postponement of the AFC Wild Card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. Monday Night Football between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles is to follow.
While everyone wants to see some good clean fun between the championship hopefuls, every game of football carries risk.
We're keeping an eye on all the injuries on Super Wild Card Monday.
Julio Jones injury update: Eagles WR ruled out with concussion
The Eagles receiving corps has taken a beating and the injury situation got worse against the Bucs with Julio Jones suffering a concussion.
The Falcons ruled Jones out for the rest of the game.
Joey Porter Jr. injury update: Steelers CB evaluated for concussion
Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is officially "questionable" to return to action against the Bills as he is being evaluated for a concussion.
Allen Robinson injury update: Steelers WR evaluated for concussion
Porter Jr. wasn't the only Steeler to need a concussion evaluation. Wide receiver Allen Robinson also had to be taken back to the locker room to get checked out. He is officially "questionable."
Terrel Bernard injury update: Bills LB gets great news
UPDATE: X-rays on Terrel Bernard's injured ankle came back negative, likely indicating a sprain instead of the feared break.
The general in the middle of the Bills defense went down with a serious-looking injury against the Steelers.
Terrel Bernard had to be carted off the field with an aircast on his right ankle.
The team officially downgraded him to "out" after he was sent to the X-ray room. It doesn't sound like he got good news.
With Terrel out, AJ Klein took over calling plays in the middle of the defense.
Baylon Spector injury update: Bills LB questionable with back injury
As if the Bills weren't dealing with enough injuries at linebacker, Baylor Spector left the game with a back injury and did not return in the second half. The team updated him as "questionable."
Spector was starting in place of the injured Tyrel Dodson. Dodson was playing for Matt Milano.
Sam Martin injury update: Bills punter playing through injury
The Bills were also nearly without a punter in the playoff game because Sam Martin appeared to tweak his hamstring.
The good news is Martin was able to keep kicking, coming out in the second half and booting a 45-yarder in the third quarter.