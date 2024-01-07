NFL injuries today: Latest on Trevor Lawrence, Patrick Mahomes, more in Week 18
Injuries are part of the experience in the NFL, but to sit out Week 18 when your team needs you most makes the pain even more excruciating.
By Mark Powell
Football is a game of injuries, as they say, but missing the final game of the season can be rough for any player. Playoff seeding is on the line come Week 18, and for some teams a postseason spot in general.
Trevor Lawrence, Alvin Kamara and more headline the list of key injured players this week. However, unlike most weeks, some star players may sit out Week 18 to prepare for the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Risking injury for statistical glory doesn't make much sense, especially when a Super Bowl is on the line.
Is Trevor Lawrence playing today?
Trevor Lawrence is playing for the Jaguars Week 18 game against the Tennessee Titans. While he did appear on the injury report this week, Lawrence is a full go when the Jags need him most. Jacksonville will win the AFC South with a victory. Should they lose, they'll be knocked out of the postseason altogether, with the Pittsburgh Steelers serving as their replacement.
Is Alvin Kamara playing today?
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Alvin Kamara is inactive against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Saints can keep their postseason hopes alive with a victory, but they need the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to lose as well. However, the Saints still feature a promising backfield without Kamara due to the emergece of Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller.
Who is Kendre Miller, and is he playing for the Saints?
Miller was the Saints third-round draft choice out of TCU. He hasn't received much playing time so far this season, as he has less than 100 yards on the ground and limited action in the passing attack. However, the Saints need all hands on deck this Sunday against the Falcons. A loss eliminates them from postseason contention. A win keeps New Orleans alive both in the Wild Card and NFC South race.
Why is Joe Flacco not playing for the Browns today?
The Browns are rightly sitting Joe Flacco this week, as they cannot improve their playoff standing with a win in Week 18. Cleveland knows all too well what happens when their starting QB goes down, as the Browns are on their fourth quarterback of the season. Flacco has filled in admirably, and though he won't start over Watson in 2024, he does give the Browns a decent chance at playing spoiler in the Wild Card round.
Why are Deebo Samuel and George Kittle not playing for the 49ers today?
The 49ers don't have any ground to gain the NFC Playoff race, as they have locked down the No. 1 seed thanks in part to Brad Allen's officiating crew, who all but guaranteed San Francisco would have nothing to play for this week when they deemed Lions offensive lineman Taylor Decker ineligible on a two-point conversion. Deebo and Kittle are incredible weapons, but also injury prone. Playing either would be coaching malpractice by Kyle Shanahan.
Why is Josh Jacobs not playing for the Raiders today?
The Raiders ruled out Josh Jacobs this week, who suffered a quad injury in Week 14 and hasn't played since. In his absence, Zamir White has performed quite well, which suggests the Raiders might move on from Jacobs after this season. Running backs are as invaluable as ever. Despite being the NFL's leading rusher just two years ago, Jacobs may struggle to get a long-term contract offer. However, he'd rather not hurt his chances with an injury this late in the season.
Why is Patrick Mahomes not playing for the Chiefs today?
Patrick Mahomes will sit this week for the Kansas City Chiefs. Andy Reid doesn't want to put Mahomes at risk now that the Chiefs have clinched the AFC West. Kansas City has little to gain in Week 18. Travis Kelce is expected to play some in his pursuit of another 1,000-yard season. However, Reid is taking a huge risk in doing so.