NFL insider says 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk still at contract stalemate
By Scott Rogust
The San Francisco 49ers aren't really in the NFL spotlight due to the fact that they came very close to defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. Instead, it's due to the contract stalemate between the team and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
Aiyuk is entering the final year of his rookie contract, where he will make $14.1 million this upcoming season. There were trade rumors galore throughout this offseason, with Aiyuk teasing potentially joining the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the wide receiver never officially requested a trade. 49ers general manager John Lynch said they have no desire to trade Aiyuk. So, it's up to the two sides to reach an agreement on a new contract.
So, what's the latest update? According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the 49ers and Aiyuk are "no closer" to a long-term contract extension.
"For Aiyuk and the 49ers, they had conversations recently," Garafolo said, h/t 49ers Webzone. "They are no closer to a deal, from my understanding, but they are also no closer to a trade request. That's never been something that he has explored in this case. Besides, he's got to get back to work sometime before training camp to see if they can get something done."
49ers, Brandon Aiyuk 'no closer' to long-term contract
While the two sides aren't close to an agreement on a new contract, that doesn't mean they are getting closer to parting ways via a trade.
A recent report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler indicated that while the 49ers want to keep Aiyuk long-term, they were unwilling to meet the growing market for wide receivers, who have gotten gigantic raises. Justin Jefferson is making $35 million a year with the Minnesota Vikings. Amon-Ra St. Brown is making $30 million per year with the Detroit Lions. Fowler says that Aiyuk is seeking to earn around the $30 million per year mark with the 49ers.
The two sides recently met to discuss a new contract, and it was deemed to be a positive interaction, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. While they didn't get closer to a contract agreement, they did hash out things and were moving forward with negotiations.
Aiyuk is coming off a season in which he recorded 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 regular season games. In San Francisco's three playoff games, Aiyuk caught 9-of-20 targets for 149 yards and a touchdown.
For 49ers fans waiting for any sort of progress in contract negotiations between the team and Aiyuk, that hasn't been the case thus far. Maybe it will happen before training camp or during the season. If not, Aiyuk will be an in-demand player in free agency.