Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors sure to heat back up with latest report
By Lior Lampert
On Sunday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler indicated that the San Francisco 49ers and star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk are still far apart in contract talks. So essentially, nothing has changed.
Typically, no news is good news. But the non-updates regarding Aiyuk and the Niners are never-ending -- it's beginning to feel like a broken record. When will the saga end? The two sides are clearly at an impasse. So, the All-Pro Second Team member has been in trade rumors all offseason. Yet, San Fran has been reluctant to part ways with him despite not meeting his financial demands.
How many times can they try the same old song and dance? Aiyuk and the 49ers have a lot of ground to cover in negotiations if Fowler's appearance on SportsCenter is any indication. Could the NFL insider's reporting expedite this process? Nevertheless, it will assuredly re-ignite the buzz that he is up for grabs -- in exchange for lofty draft capital.
Fowler disclosed that discussions between Aiyuk and the Niners have "stalled a bit."
"The 49ers want Aiyuk long-term in the fold," Fowler said. However, San Francisco has "not been willing to show that they're going to meet the market of wide receiver, which we're seeing these massive numbers."
After seeing several wideouts receive massive paydays in recent months, Aiyuk believes he has proven enough to be compensated similarly to his peers.
"Amon-Ra. St. Brown in Detroit $30 million, [and] Justin Jefferson well above that. Aiyuk believe he's a top guy, and so, somethings got to give," Fowler said. "We'll see -- not a lot of momentum right now. Not a lot of optimism."
Recent intel has revealed San Francisco's latest offer to Aiyuk. While it would be a lucrative long-term pact, it is a couple of million dollars away from what one NFL insider predicts he'll sign for.
Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Aiyuk has a fully guaranteed fifth-year $14.1 million for 2024, which the Niners smartly exercised. Nonetheless, that is well below the value for a receiver of his caliber and age.
Aiyuk was Pro Football Focus' second-highest graded receiver this past season. He caught 75 passes for a career-high 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Moreover, he ranked second in the NFL in yards per reception (17.9) and yards per target (12.8), demonstrating his dynamism with the ball.
If the 49ers don't want to pay Aiyuk, someone else will. Maybe the squeaky wheel will finally get the grease following the info from Fowler. Or we could find ourselves talking about it countlessly while nothing happens. Theoretically speaking, this could go on until 2025.