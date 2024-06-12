NFL insider predicts what kind of contract 49ers will sign Brandon Aiyuk to
Despite a wave of trade rumors around the NFL Draft, Brandon Aiyuk is still on the San Francisco 49ers' roster. He's also still unsigned, at least on the extension front, entering the final year of his contract worth $14.1 million. Aiyuk has been unambiguous about his desire for a new deal, even flirting with the Steelers to pressure the Niners' front office.
While we can't rule out a last-minute trade, we are roughly a month out from training camp. The free agency frenzy has died down and trade talks are stalling league-wide. This just isn't the typical time to mount a blockbuster trade, and it sure sounds like the Niners want to keep Aiyuk around long term.
According to Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle, the latest Niners offer to Aiyuk — which was not accepted — clocked in around $26 million annually. That surpasses DeVonta Smith's $25 million annual deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, but it falls short of several high-end WR contracts handed out this spring.
Over at Sports Illustrated, Albert Breer believes Aiyuk's final contract number ends up more in line with Amon-Ra St. Brown ($30 million) and Jaylen Waddle ($28.3 million).
"I’ll say it again: I think the San Francisco 49ers will make a very real effort to sign receiver Brandon Aiyuk before the start of training camp. My buddy Mike Silver from The San Francisco Chronicle reported that negotiations are at $26 million APY. I’d guess that a deal might get done in the range of Waddle and St. Brown, who are good comps for Aiyuk."
If the Niners can get Aiyuk's signature on the dotted line before training camp, that will help the Niners avoid any distractions ahead of their NFC title defense.
49ers expected to sign Brandon Aiyuk to contract worth $28-30 million annually
The WR market has received quite the boost this offseason. In addition to the aforementioned names, Justin Jefferson recently inked a historic deal worth $35 million annually. The Eagles gave A.J. Brown $32 million annually. It's a good time to catch passes well.
Aiyuk obviously doesn't occupy the absolute upper-echelon of NFL wideouts, but he's in that second or third tier — a perennial (and far overdue) Pro Bowl candidate with the twitchiness to reel off big plays and the adaptability to run every route.
Last season was the best of Aiyuk's career to date, and it culminated with a Super Bowl appearance. Across 16 regular season games, he managed 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, cranking out a comical 17.9 yards per catch. The Niners' endlessly inventive offense helps, but Aiyuk is one of the game's great big-play weapons. Whether he's taking the lid off the defense with his speed or legging out yards after the catch, he is difficult to contain.
The Niners' offense can feel insurmountable at times, but the simple truth is that it doesn't run as well without Aiyuk. There are other difficult contract decisions on the horizon — most notably with Aiyuk's veteran running mate Deebo Samuel — but if the Niners can't get on the same page with Aiyuk, the fallout could be catastrophic. San Francisco is so close to the mountaintop. Now isn't the time for foundational changes.
Now is the time to pay Aiyuk and other key weapons, before Brock Purdy gets his inevitable big-money extension and eviscerates the Niners' cap sheet. Expect the Aiyuk negotiations to come to a head in the weeks to come.