NFL insider provides positive update on Brandon Aiyuk-49ers meeting
By Kinnu Singh
The San Francisco 49ers were just a few yards away from being immortalized in the annals of football history. After an early fumble, a special teams blunder, and a missed opportunity in overtime, San Francisco walked away from the Super Bowl empty-handed once again.
As the 49ers gear up for another run at the Lombardi Trophy, their offseason has been defined by trying to keep their roster intact. For the most part, conversations have centered around the team's contract negotiations with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.The rumors have vacillated over the past several months. At some points, it seemed a certainty the Niners would trade Aiyuk. At other times, it seemed certain that Aiyuk didn't want to return to San Francisco.
Aiyuk skipped the team's offseason program, including mandatory minicamp, and his recent string of social media posts suggested that his relationship with the team was beginning to sour.
The 49ers may be close to signing a deal with Brandon Aiyuk
After all of the speculation, it appears that Aiyuk may be close to inking a deal.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the disgruntled wide receiver requested to meet with the team on Monday — and everything seems to have gone well.
"This was a good meeting," Pelissero said. "From what I was told, both sides said things that needed to be said and they're going to keep working. It's important to note here, there's never been a trade request from Brandon Aiyuk. That hasn't changed. The 49ers' stance hasn't changed either despite getting trade calls on Aiyuk going back to draft week. They're moving forward and they want Aiyuk to be a part of the team in 2024."
San Francisco has been a dominant force in the postseason, making four NFC Championship Game appearances in the past five years, and Aiyuk has played a pivotal role in the Niners recent stretch of success.
Pelissero said he anticipates the two parties to regroup to get a contract signed before training camp begins on July 23.
San Francisco selected Aiyuk in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he has shown improvement each year of his career. The 26-year-old finished the 2023 season with 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.