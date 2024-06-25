Brandon Aiyuk posts cryptic comments after 49ers, Commanders trade rumors
By John Buhler
We may never know the truth, even though it is out there. Seemingly every day, we are hearing different sides of the story when it comes to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and his ongoing contract negotiations with the San Francisco 49ers. He said they want him to leave. They have said they want him to say. Then, there was this supposed meeting that they had with the Washington Commanders...
Because 49ers general manager John Lynch used to be Commanders general manager Adam Peters' boss, you can understand the potential connection here. Factor in that Aiyuk's former Arizona State teammate Jayden Daniels is the new face of the franchise, and there you go. With ESPN's Adam Schefter dropping a bombshell about the Commanders saying no to Aiyuk, this is getting so spicy!
All the while, Aiyuk is gaining more and more leverage ahead of his new deal in the wake of the 49ers' miscalculation. Either Aiyuk is going to command even more out of the 49ers or he is going to request a trade out of town. Because of what he is slated to make on his new contract, it may limit the 49ers' market for possibly trading him. What if news of this meeting rules out Washington entirely?
Here is Aiyuk commenting on the 49ers supposedly putting him out there to be traded this offseason.
"But I thought the niners was never tryna trade me?"
With training camp right around the corner, the tension between Aiyuk and the 49ers is growing.
Brandon Aiyuk calls out San Francisco 49ers for being total hypocrites
Outside of Kyle Shanahan, this is the biggest reason why I cannot be a card-carrying member of whatever the 49ers are doing. Although they have a tremendous roster, I am not sure if Lynch is a good general manager. He is a Pro Football Hall of Famer for his ability to use his head to blow things up. Well, he is using his head to blow things up now, albeit in a totally different manner than before.
When you draft a player like Aiyuk in the first-round, you are hoping he can be a cornerstone of your franchise for a decade-plus. You want to see him get to multiple Pro Bowls and exhaust his entire prime in your team's uniform. Yet, for whatever reason, I feel like Lynch is either messing with us or gets to operate with no consequence for his actions whatsoever. I really feel for Aiyuk in the situation.
Overall, even though this is a business, I would have a hard time trusting the 49ers too if I were Aiyuk. This is a team that loves to meddle more than the people who founded the city panning for precious metal in the late 1840s. At some point, Aiyuk will to have to be an adult, which is to compartmentalize all of the dysfunction surrounding him, or request for new beginnings in a marquee trade out of town.
Football is a sport, but the NFL is a business, which means people who make decisions make it hard...