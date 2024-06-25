NFL insider reveals the Commanders passed on trading for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk
By John Buhler
Who wouldn't want a dynamic playmaker like Brandon Aiyuk on their NFL roster? Although the Washington Commanders apparently kicked the tires on trying to acquire the star wide receiver from the San Francisco 49ers, they elected to pass on them. There were several obvious connections to Washington for Aiyuk, including general manager Adam Peters and No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels.
Aiyuk was briefly college teammates with the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner at Arizona State. Daniels transferred to LSU after the 2021 college football season, becoming a legend in the SEC two years later. As for Peters, he used to be a vibrant part of the 49ers front office, the team that used a first-round pick on the former Arizona State product in the 2020 NFL Draft. The fit would have been great.
During a recent episode of NFL Live, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ryan Clark discussed the Washington connection for Aiyuk. Clark mentioned his Aiyuk's friendship with Daniels, while Schefter dropped the ultimate trump card. He said that the "Commanders were interested, but they decided not to do that deal." Maybe another deal could manifest, but for now, they have passed on Aiyuk.
Here is a clip from the segment of NFL Live discussing what is going on with Aiyuk's contract talks.
Let's discuss if this was the right move for the Commanders to make in passing on Aiyuk.
Washington Commanders reportedly passed on WR Brandon Aiyuk
To me, the front-office connection between Peters and 49ers general manager John Lynch is the biggest reason why I still think the Commanders could conceivably trade for Aiyuk. If Lynch and Aiyuk's representation cannot come to an agreement, then I am sure the 49ers would be more willing to trade him to Washington than anyone. They have friends in the building. Plus, they are rebuilding.
Truth be told, I suspect that the Commanders will turn the corner from terrible to good quickly. Dan Quinn had the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl in only his second season at the helm of that operation in 2016. Kliff Kingsbury is a savvy offensive mind. With new ownership, I feel that Peters will have as good of a chance as anyone to build a winner on the football just outside the nation's capital.
However, the Commanders do play in the same conference as the 49ers. With the amount of talent Daniels has, we could be talking about Washington being a playoff lock as soon as 2025. Although they already have a No. 1 wide receiver in Terry McLaurin, this potential trade is all about relationships. While those still feel good, maybe the fit was not as congruent as we all though it was?
All this means is Aiyuk is gaining more leverage by the day, as he will be getting more money soon.