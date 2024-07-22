NFL insider believes Bill Belichick wants one HC job 'in the worst way'
By John Buhler
It may have been the initial shock factor that led to nobody scooping up Bill Belichick last offseason cycle. The only team that seemed to have a sliver of interest in the former New England Patriots head coach were the Atlanta Falcons. The Dirty Birds ended up going with a former assistant of theirs in the organization in Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Belichick was left out.
While appearing on an episode of "Talkin' Ball" with Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler pontificated on what could be coming down the pipeline for the greatest NFL head coach in recent memory. Fowler's intel suggests that there will not be a deep pool of candidates to be NFL head coaches next offseason, outside of a trio of immensely talented offensive coordinators.
Since usually anywhere from five to eight jobs open up every single year, there could be another head-coaching opportunity for Belichick. Two such teams could be in play for him. While a team like the Dallas Cowboys may really want him, the team that Fowler thinks Belichick would have the strongest ties to would be the Philadelphia Eagles. This is because they are ready to win right now.
Here is a clip of Leonard's conversation with Fowler breaking down where Belichick could end up.
If this were to happen, it would send shockwaves throughout the entire NFL, not just the NFC East.
While the Eagles and Cowboys both have head coaches firmly on the hot seat in Nick Sirianni and Mike McCarthy respectively, Philadelphia is far more likely to sustain success roster-wise beyond even this season. That is because the Cowboys have so many star players of theirs without long-term security beyond this season. The mom and pop nature has prevented The Joneses from keeping up.
For as long as Howie Roseman remains in his bag as a brilliant front-office executive, the Eagles should be playoff-viable most years than not. They do occasionally have years from hell, but what NFL team besides the Pittsburgh Steelers doesn't experience that from time to time? In fact, you could say going 9-8 every year is a version of hell, one that Mike Tomlin lives to drive the bus for.
Ultimately, Belichick to the Eagles would make everyone in the northeast absolutely furious, while simultaneously making us fear the Eagles a little more. As if that city needed another reason for everyone outside of it to hate them, let's add the architect of the Evil Empire in their for good measure. If you didn't say "good" in your most sinister Darth Sidious voice, are you even on my level?
For now, we must monitor how things go with Sirianni throughout next season for this to happen.