NFL insider blasts Packers for signing Josh Jacobs over Aaron Jones
Perhaps no one was more surprised by the Green Bay Packers decision to sign star running Josh Jacobs and move on from longtime starter Aaron Jones.
By Lior Lampert
When a small-market team like the Green Bay Packers lands a marquee-free agent like running back Josh Jacobs, it is deemed a successful signing for the franchise. But ESPN’s Stephania Bell isn’t as excited about the move as many are after it led to the franchise parting ways with longtime starter and respected locker room leader Aaron Jones.
Bell labeled the marriage between Jacobs and the Packers as her most head-scratching move of the 2024 NFL free agency cycle, citing Jones as the main reason the move left her with more questions than answers.
NFL Insider blasts Packers for choosing Josh Jacobs over Aaron Jones
“It’s true, last season was an off year for Aaron Jones. He suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1, and it limited his availability throughout the season,” Bell said. “But the oft-repeated mantra was that Jones was the heart of the team, a critical presence in the locker room and the key to its run game."
While Jones struggled with injuries in 2023, he found ways to positively impact the Packers as a trusted veteran who players listen to and rally around. Moreover, he was still highly productive when healthy enough to be on the field, as evidenced by his 118-yard and three-touchdown performance that resulted in Green Bay upsetting the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.
Jones recorded 889 scrimmage yards in 11 games this past season, averaging a healthy 4.6 yards per carry and 7.8 yards per reception, operating as the engine of the Packers offensive unit as he has for the good part of five seasons.
Despite the injury concerns for a running back entering his age-30 campaign, Bell questions the logic of signing Jacobs to a more lucrative multi-year contract despite him being four years young, highlighting that he has a considerable amount of tread on his tires at this stage in his career as someone who has spent the past five seasons in a three-down workhorse role.
And to make matters worse, the Packers let go of Jones to see him sign with their divisional rivals, the Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay will see Jones twice in 2024, and he will be eager to prove the front office wrong and Bell right for going with Jacobs over him.