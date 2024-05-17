NFL insider indicates Cowboys, Dak Prescott are far from getting a deal done in wake of Jared Goff contract
By Lior Lampert
Some would say that the Detroit Lions inking their franchise quarterback, Jared Goff, to a four-year, $212 million deal earlier this week could help expedite the negotiation process for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. However, ESPN's senior NFL insider Adam Schefter indicates that is far from the case.
Schefter made a recent live television appearance on ESPN, reporting that "Dallas and Dak have not made any noticeable progress toward a new deal" in the wake of the Goff contract.
"The Cowboys have made a lot more progress with Netflix in the 10-part documentary series they're doing on [team owner] Jerry Jones than they have on a Dak Prescott contract," Schefter jokingly states to put where things stand between the two sides into perspective, before adding there are still plenty of "questions" that require answers.
Welp. That is not what you want to hear if you are a Cowboys fan.
The floor for Prescott's contractual market value has solidified now that Goff got paid, giving Dallas and their three-time Pro Bowl signal-caller a starting point in discussions, so it is disappointing to hear Schefter's update regarding the ongoing situation.
"We don't know how this is going to play out. But we're looking at the distinct possibility -- being that he can't be tagged -- that Dak Prescott could become a free agent in March, free to go wherever he wants."
While it is hard to envision Prescott donning a different logo on his helmet other than the navy blue star, Schefter even hinting at the notion during a recent television segment in front of a national audience is disheartening and concerning.
Prescott is entering the final season of the four-year, $160 million deal he signed in 2021 and seeking a new lucrative long-term pact that ensures he remains in Dallas for years to come after leading the league in completions (410) and touchdowns (36) while completing 69.4 percent of his pass attempts for 4,516 yards. He carries a $55.45 million cap hit for 2024, so an extension would also bode well for Dallas' payroll.