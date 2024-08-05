NFL insider debunks Brandon Aiyuk rumor but keeps hope open for Steelers
By Lior Lampert
The Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes are officially heating up to a point where the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver could be playing elsewhere in 2024.
Once thought to be a pipe dream, the recent buzz surrounding Aiyuk makes it feel like a real possibility he could get traded. In fact, NFLdraftbuzz.com's Cam Marino reported on Monday that the Niners and Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a deal involving the 26-year-old.
Marino seems to be first on the scoop, considering none of the prominent NFL insiders like Adam Schefter or Ian Rapoport have broken the news. However, no one else has mentioned this alleged massive blockbuster swap -- raising questions about the validity of the information.
Could Schefter, Rapoport and company be this late to the party? Or should we take Marino's announcement with a substantial grain of salt?
Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, there's "currently no trade in place" between the 49ers and Steelers for Aiyuk.
Schultz's statement comes in the wake of Marino proclaiming that Aiyuk to Pittsburgh is a done deal. Sorry to burst your bubble, Steeler Nation.
As Schultz points out, there's no agreement as of this writing. But his additional commentary suggests Aiyuk could get traded eventually, so maybe there's still a chance, Steelers fans.
The 49ers have "had discussions" regarding a potential Aiyuk trade with "several teams," according to Schultz. While he didn't name the Steelers directly, Pittsburgh's gotten connected to the Second Team All-Pro for months.
Aiyuk has been holding out of 49ers training camp as he seeks a lucrative long-term payday. The star wideout is entering the final year of his rookie contract after San Fran exercised his $14.1 million fifth-year option for the upcoming season. But after posting a second consecutive 1,000-yard receiving effort en route to a breakout campaign, he wants a significant pay raise.
While there may not feel like an end to the Aiyuk saga, this is the closest we've gotten to progress. Could this be a sign the Niners are more inclined to move on from the uber-talented pass-catcher? Regardless, nothing appears to be set in stone (yet), meaning the waiting game continues.