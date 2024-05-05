NFL insider details how done Sean Payton was with Russell Wilson
This is a pretty good reason why the Denver Broncos decided to move on from Russell Wilson.
By John Buhler
Perhaps the Seattle Seahawks were propping up Russell Wilson even more than we thought? Wilson might be the only player in NFL history who went from being a lock make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, to being a player who will not even be a finalist, in the course of three seasons. Yes, we have plenty of evidence, as illustrated by his brief Denver Broncos tenure and his last season with Seattle.
While appearing on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, NFL insider Aditi Kinkhabwala revealed some damning details about what all went wrong between Wilson and his former Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Keep in mind Denver would have rather eaten over $30 million in dead cap salary than let Wilson play another down for them. This is all about him not having any offensive command.
From not knowing snap counts, to not understanding the terminology at all, Wilson had to go, y'all...
"He was constantly climbing out of the back of the pocket. He struggled with snap counts. He couldn't manage or handle the play-calling. They went from putting a wristband on [him] to by the end of the season, all the play calls had to be two words and everybody else was required to know what the play calls were."
Given how well-respected Payton is as an offensive play-caller, he couldn't even make chicken salad.
"There is a very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very valid reason that Sean Payton, who is one of the best quarterback coaches and best offensive minds in our game… is saying I'm going to pay this guy millions upon millions of dollars to be nowhere near my locker room."
Here is the entire episode of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show in which Kinkhabwala appeared on.
Denver opted to reach on former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick this spring.
Wilson now plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team who is only paying him the veteran minimum.
Sean Payton had so many good reasons to move on from Russell Wilson
While I would attest that Payton is incredibly overrated as an NFL head coach, we probably viewed Wilson the same way throughout his first decade in the league with the Seahawks. He was a third-round pick out of Wisconsin for a reason. Wilson had an innate ability to make things happen on the football field when the play broke down, but nobody saw this type of career out of him at NC State!
I think the frustrating part of it all for Payton was he assumed a handful of things about Wilson. Like, he would be inheriting a perennial Pro Bowler under center, one of the most clean-cut professionals the quarterback world has ever seen. Unfortunately, it seems as though Wilson was unable to grasp the complexities of Payton's West Coast heavy offense. It was not easy, but it is also his job to do so.
Ultimately, Wilson will probably have a career renaissance of sorts playing in Arthur Smith's ground-centric offense in Pittsburgh. It will be akin to him playing for the Seahawks under Pete Carroll. It seems as though he will be given every chance to succeed as the starter, while Justin Fields is the clear No. 2 coming over from the Chicago Bears. That is what training camp is for in the end, folks.
All I know is that Denver would not move on from Wilson if the Broncos didn't feel it was necessary.