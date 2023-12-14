NFL insider points to this logical destination in a Steelers-Mike Tomlin trade
If the Pittsburgh Steelers were to trade head coach Mike Tomlin, keep an eye on this destination.
By John Buhler
The Pittsburgh Steelers cannot possibly be foolish enough to fire their long-time head coach Mike Tomlin, but what if they traded him? It would be an interesting way to end a marriage that is likely ending in a divorce sooner rather than later. They may stay together for the kids, but The Fake Slide King Kenny Pickett has to show us he can stick it in the latter part of his rookie contract with them.
While Tomlin would not be the first head coach in the NFL to be traded, it is certainly a rarity in the professional sports world. Jon Gruden was traded from Oakland to Tampa Bay over two decades ago. Sean Payton's rights were traded to the Denver Broncos from the New Orleans Saints just this past offseason. Although Tomlin getting dealt is not likely, there is one team he could realistically go to.
Jay Glazer told his colleague Dave Helman on the "NFL on FOX" podcast that the native Virginian and William & Mary alum could be a great solution for the Washington Commanders this NFL offseason.
“Hey, Washington, he’s from Virginia...at least giving it a shot. I’m trying for it. If they decide to move away from Ron Rivera, you’ve got to swing away for a guy like that. If he’s on the hot seat, swing away … Amongst his peers, (Tomlin) is ‘the guy.’”
Washington is probably moving on from Ron Rivera, but other teams besides the Commanders would be lining up to possibly trade for Tomlin, if he were to become available. I can think of at least five...
“If Mike Tomlin was available, there would be teams lining up. Even if he was not available yet, teams should be calling, trying to trade for Mike Tomlin."
Don't think for a second that the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons wouldn't fire Matt Eberflus and Arthur Smith at the drop of a hat if they had a chance to bring Tomlin into lead their bad organizations.
“If Mike Tomlin was available, there would be teams probably willing to get rid of their own head coach to bring in a Mike Tomlin. When you talk to other head coaches in this league, he is the guy. He is the grandpapa. He is the guy they all look up to. He has done an incredible job over the years. To never have a losing season? It’s absolutely ridiculous.”
Here is the clip of Glazer telling Helman that Washington could be a great landing spot for Tomlin.
The fact Glazer is giving this scenario some life actually gives this possible trade some credibility.
Jay Glazer connects Mike Tomlin to Commanders in a Steelers trade
If I were Commanders owner Josh Harris, I would do everything to get Tomlin to the nation's capital. He may have grown up a fan of the franchise two nicknames ago, but so much has changed since George Allen and Joe Gibbs were calling the shots. I think they need a new commander, just like I think the Steelers need a new voice leading them into battle from out of the Pittsburgh locker room.
If the Commanders were to trade for Tomlin, anything and everything should be on the table. Players, coaches, compensation, draft picks, naming rights, it does not matter. There is one lone exception .. this year's first-round pick. Washington may be bad enough to be in a great spot to draft a top-three quarterback in either USC's Caleb Williams, North Carolina's Drake Maye or LSU's Jayden Daniels.
Tomlin would be able to command the respect of everyone associated with the Washington program immediately. Fans from yesteryear will return, as the Commanders will certainly command your attention. As for what the Steelers could do to replace him, I would take a good, hard look at a defensive-minded coach as Tomlin's successor. Someone like a Dan Quinn would be an ideal fit here.
Things are getting tenser in Pittsburgh by the day. I wouldn't be shocked if Tomlin is eventually traded.