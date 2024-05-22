NFL insider suggests Justin Jefferson contract could have outlandish terms
By Kinnu Singh
As the NFL continues to expand to international audiences and reel in record-breaking viewership numbers, team owners have managed to charge larger amounts for commercials, television deals, and streaming services. All of the good fortune has trickled down to player contracts, and the league's salary cap, which is determined by the league's revenue as defined in the collective bargaining agreement, saw a record-setting increase this year.
Players in almost every position have received more lucrative contracts than their predecessors, but few positions on the field bring more electricity, personality, and excitement than wide receivers. Since the competition committee began to tinker with the rules to favor offense, the passing game has grown increasingly vital to success. So, of course, it makes sense for the best wide receiver in the league to demand an unprecedented contract.
For the past four years, the Minnesota Vikings have enjoyed the dominance of wide receiver Justin Jefferson for the minimal cost of his rookie contract. Minnesota picked up the fifth-year option on Jefferson's contract, but it's no secret that the wideout does not want to enter his fifth season without a new contract — especially since he has been eligible for a new deal since last offseason.
Jefferson could reach new wide receiver milestone with new contract
Jefferson's new contract is expected to a monumental one. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the All-Pro could become the first wideout to earn over $100 million in the first three years of his new deal.
Two years ago, star wide receivers such as Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, and Stefon Diggs received deals that guaranteed them approximately $70 million per year. This offseason, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown earned himself $63.3 million over the next three years. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles rewarded A.J. Brown with a revised contract that will earn him $80 million over the next three years.
Jefferson is already owed $19.7 million on his fifth-year option, so the floor of St. Brown's contract would bring him to $80 million, which enters the territory of Brown's contract with the Eagles. Jefferson, however, is considered to be a better wide receiver than either St. Brown or Brown. The 24-year-old will undoubtedly receive more than any of his predecessors, which could earn him more than $90 million over the next three years.
Jefferson did not report to the team facility on Monday as the team begins the offseason's organized team activities. If the Vikings are wise, they'll sign their star sooner rather than later. After all, the price will only continue to rise. Across the league, star wide receivers such as CeeDee Lamb, Brandon Aiyuk, and Tee Higgins are all waiting for contracts. They will all undoubtedly use money earned by other wide receivers as leverage against their respective teams. With the privilege of having the most talented wide receiver of the bunch, Minnesota will have to top all other contracts.
The Vikings selected Jefferson with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and it didn't take long for him to adjust to the professional level. His 5,899 receiving yards are the most through the first four seasons of an NFL career. In 2022, he recorded 128 receptions for 1,809 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He missed seven games in 2023, but he became just the third player to record 1,000 receiving yards in 10 or fewer games. Jefferson was a first-team All-Pro and the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2022, and he made the Pro Bowl in three of his four seasons.