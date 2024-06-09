NFL insider provides pessimistic update on Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers contract talks
Ever since the San Francisco 49ers fell short once again in the Super Bowl, the spotlight has been on wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, and not for reasons that Niners fans want. Aiyuk is seeking a new contract as he enters his fifth and final year of his rookie contract.
All Aiyuk has done in his first four NFL seasons is improve. He's improved so much to the point where he's now one of the best wideouts in the league, and is looking to get paid like one. The problem is that San Francisco is strapped for cash.
While ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that the 49ers and Aiyuk have had discussions, the update that he gave was still very pessimistic.
NFL insider gives 49ers fans little hope that a Brandon Aiyuk extension will materialize anytime soon
"Both sides have had negotiations, but it hasn't really graduated to something where it's going to get done and it's intensified. So they got the next six weeks over the summer before training camp to try to get it done or he might not show up based on him not showing up to minicamp as a precedent."
It's good to see that they're talking, but the fact that those talks haven't escalated at all is concerning, especially since other wideouts have gotten paid.
"So Brandon Aiyuk's the big one," Fowler said. "We know what the wide receiver market is now. It's looking at probably $30 million and above. And Aiyuk's considered a top-10 receiver now at this point by most in the league.
As Fowler said, Aiyuk is one of the ten best receivers in the league. This past season he recorded 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, putting up the best numbers of his career.
Nobody is expecting Aiyuk to get Justin Jefferson money, but other receivers like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaylen Waddle, and Nico Collins have all gotten massive extensions this offseason. Aiyuk is around that tier, and should get something comparable to those receivers, whether it's a little bit more, a little bit less, or right in the middle. Since Aiyuk is getting paid after those players signed, he'll likely be asking for more than all of those receivers got.
Fortunately, there still is a lot of time for the two sides to come together. All it takes is for one side to make a compromise. Aiyuk is risking potentially playing on the franchise tag in 2025, while the Niners are risking him not showing up by the time training camp begins. There's a lot at stake, so hopefully, something materializes sooner rather than later.