NFL International Games schedule 2024: Full list
Schedule release day is here and the NFL is already gearing up for the full unveiling at 8:00 p.m. ET. There have been strategic schedule announcements throughout the week to build anticipation for football fans, and the latest came this morning with the unveiling of all five games that will be part of the NFL's International Series in 2024.
The announcement, which came on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, was a bit of a formality because the league announced the five home teams for the international games back in February and locked in the first-ever matchup to take place in Brazil last month. There are now firm dates and broadcast commitments for all the games, which can be seen below.
2024 NFL International Series Matchups
Teams
Location
Time
How to watch
Packers vs Eagles
Sao Paulo, Brazil
8:15 p.m. ET
Peacock
Jets vs Vikings
London, England
9:30 a.m. ET
NFL Network
Jaguars vs Bears
London, England
9:30 a.m. ET
NFL Network
Patriots vs Jaguars
London, England
9:30 a.m. ET
NFL Network
Giants vs Panthers
Munich, Germany
9:30 a.m. ET
NFL Network
The NFL will play games in three separate countries during the season. The first international matchup comes in Week 1 with a special Friday night game on Sep. 8 in Sao Paulo, Brazil between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles. The game, which will count as a home game for the Eagles, will be available only on Peacock for fans outside of the local markets.
The stage then shifts to London in October for three consecutive games across the pond beginning in Week 5 as the Minnesota Vikings host Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 6. The Jacksonville Jaguars will be involved in the following two weeks, playing at Tottenham as the road team against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 13 before heading to Wembley Stadium to host the New England Patriots on Oct. 20.
The last international game is set to take place in Munich, Germany during Week 10. The Carolina Panthers will serve as the home team for that game as they take on the New York Giants on Nov. 10. The Munich game and all three London games will be broadcast on NFL Network.