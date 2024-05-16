NFL London games announcement completely ignores fact Vikings are playing
By Lior Lampert
Imagine being a fan of the Minnesota Vikings and noticing the NFL schedule released on Wednesday with a promo highlighting their Week 5 meeting across the pond versus the New York Jets, only to see the league either utterly forgot to or blatantly ignored the fact that their favorite team is playing in the game too.
ESPN's senior NFL insider Adam Schefter took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to break the news that the Jets and Vikings will travel to London to play on Sunday, Oct. 6, accompanied by a visual graphic that is fairly Jets-centric... to say the least:
NFL London game announcement completely ignores the fact Vikings are playing
Were it not for the Vikings logo on the bottom right corner of the image, it would be impossible to tell who the Jets are facing -- there is nothing that indicates the Vikings will be their opponent.
Considering this matchup features a big-market franchise like the Jets flying overseas to play and are a team with Super Bowl aspirations and a four-time MVP-winning quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, who makes new headlines virtually every day, it makes sense they would take up most of the marketing/advertisement strategy. But to disregard the Vikings is a cold-blooded move.
All jokes aside, there is plenty of intrigue surrounding the Week 5 clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, like Sam Darnold's "revenge game" narrative (assuming rookie J.J. McCarthy is not under center by then) and the battle between Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson as two All-Pros who are arguably the top players at their respective positions.
The Jets are considered 3.5-point favorites over the Vikings, per ESPN Bet. However, that could change between now and then for a myriad of reasons, especially if Darnold cedes the starting quarterback job to McCarthy. Regardless, Minnesota is a more compelling competitor than led to believe by the announcement.